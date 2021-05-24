Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 170,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40,828.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

