Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $6,939,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Twilio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $314.64 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

