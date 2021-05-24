Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

