Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Enable Midstream Partners accounts for 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 2.74% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $77,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $98,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

