Alps Advisors Inc. Has $227.03 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up 2.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $227,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

