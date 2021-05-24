Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

