Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.09 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $129.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.35, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

