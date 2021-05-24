Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 70.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,267,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

