Morgan Stanley Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $7.60

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.48. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 95.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 608,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 814,078 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

