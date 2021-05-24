MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

