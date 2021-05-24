Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

