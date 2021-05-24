Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

