D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

