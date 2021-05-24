D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,468 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

