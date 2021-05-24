SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after buying an additional 160,608 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,171,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

