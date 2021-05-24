Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,443 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,589,000.

MTUM opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

