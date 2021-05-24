Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPSM opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

