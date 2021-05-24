Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on EMNSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Elementis alerts:

OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.