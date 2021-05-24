PRIZM (PZM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $919,958.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and $919,958.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004595 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,746,545,389 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

