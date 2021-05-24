Jefferies Financial Group Increases Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $22.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Eneti alerts:

NETI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.