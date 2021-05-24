The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.89 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

