Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

