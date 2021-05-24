ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 53% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.02 million and $7,692.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 53% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00412818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,909,195 coins and its circulating supply is 35,225,584 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.