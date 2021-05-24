Loom Network Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $80.61 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00900117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.45 or 0.09213061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00083213 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

