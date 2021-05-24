Graypoint LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

