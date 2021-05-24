Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

