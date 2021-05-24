Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

