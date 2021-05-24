Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.