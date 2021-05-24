Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 934 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

