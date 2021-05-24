Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$37.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

