SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.89.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $94.29 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.