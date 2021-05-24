Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $19.64 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $759.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

