Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

