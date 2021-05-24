HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $91,299.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $5.40 million and $91,299.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

