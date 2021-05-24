Incent Price Tops $0.0465 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Incent has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $302,956.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00403275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00182483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00839378 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

