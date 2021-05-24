dHedge DAO (DHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.42 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003947 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $17.44 million and $6.42 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,731,458 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

