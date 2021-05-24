Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.
TCOM stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
