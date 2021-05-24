Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

TCOM stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

