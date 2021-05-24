Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

SLDB opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $71,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

