Truist Securities Trims Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

