Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $71.41

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

QSR opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

