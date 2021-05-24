M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

