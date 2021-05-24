D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.00 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

