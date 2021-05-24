Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Forward Air stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.