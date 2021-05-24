Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Forward Air stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

