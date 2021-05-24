BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $259,368.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $259,368.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

