X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $11.64 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $11.64 million and $48,035.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,841,103,199 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.