BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CASI stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.14. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

