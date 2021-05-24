Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIM. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

