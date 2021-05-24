Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCF stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $760.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

