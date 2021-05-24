Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,815,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

