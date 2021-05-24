Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.